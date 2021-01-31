Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $13,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

