Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,225 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 506.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

