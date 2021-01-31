Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 3,715 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.1% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

