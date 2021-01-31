Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 981 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD opened at $270.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.21. The stock has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

