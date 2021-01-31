Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.28 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $26.10 million and $3.28 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.11 or 0.03913926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00022126 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

