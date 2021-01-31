Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) versus Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Critical Review

Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) and Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wave Sync and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Sync 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wave Sync and Cyclo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Sync $90,000.00 0.61 -$5.61 million N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 996.34 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

Wave Sync has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Wave Sync has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Wave Sync shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wave Sync and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Sync N/A N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Summary

Wave Sync beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wave Sync

Wave Sync Corp., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, and proliferation of debit and credit cards for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers its products by employing secured encryption transmitted through audio wave technology. It also provides technology consulting services. The company was formerly known as China Bio-Energy Corp. Wave Sync Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Randolph, New Jersey.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

