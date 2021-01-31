Waves Price Reaches $6.66 (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Waves has a market cap of $694.49 million and approximately $118.80 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.66 or 0.00019903 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010084 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003985 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,209,018 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

