Waves (WAVES) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.53 or 0.00019479 BTC on exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $680.69 million and approximately $89.09 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,213,314 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

