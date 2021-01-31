WAX Achieves Market Cap of $59.30 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $59.30 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000229 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00044551 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,730,789,079 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,976,649 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

