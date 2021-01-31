Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.56. 40,591,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

