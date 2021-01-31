Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,116,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,560,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.85. 2,561,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,823. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

