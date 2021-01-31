Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $2.07 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,465 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.28. 142,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,958. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

