Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $4.56 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.20. 3,090,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

