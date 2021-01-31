Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 706 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.6% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 147,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after buying an additional 65,890 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,224,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.25. 1,564,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average is $206.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

