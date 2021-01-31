Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 15,482 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after purchasing an additional 431,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.12. 1,598,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,499. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

