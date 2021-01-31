Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 9,375 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 325,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.