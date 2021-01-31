Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $4.59 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.98. 868,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

