Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.82. 2,101,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,299. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.