Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.54. 1,775,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,620. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.