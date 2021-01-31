Wealth Architects LLC Has $28.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

VEA stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,440,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,966. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

