Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,557 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

