Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 8,826 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

