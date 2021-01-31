Wealth Architects LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,823. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

