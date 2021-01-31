Wealth Architects LLC Sells 3,034 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 796,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after buying an additional 99,180 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,328,215 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.