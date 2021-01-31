WeBlock (WON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,771.00

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One WeBlock token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeBlock has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. WeBlock has a market cap of $55,284.16 and approximately $22,771.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00272474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039798 BTC.

WeBlock Token Profile

WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 tokens. WeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@WeBlock . The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip

WeBlock Token Trading

WeBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

