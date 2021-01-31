Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

