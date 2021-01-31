Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Update

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

WNDLF opened at $123.25 on Friday. Wendel has a one year low of $72.72 and a one year high of $137.56.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

