WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.