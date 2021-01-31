WeTrust (TRST) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $670,293.00 and $20.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.52 or 0.00911142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.78 or 0.04516748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030038 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

TRST is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

