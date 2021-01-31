WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of WEX worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

