WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Up 79.3% in January

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WH Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. WH Smith has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

