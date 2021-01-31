WhiteCoin Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001756 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $143.71 million and approximately $935,671.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009846 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

