WinCash (WCC) Market Cap Tops $312,876.08

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $312,876.08 and approximately $21,029.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

