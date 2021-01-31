WinCash (WCC) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WinCash has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a market capitalization of $309,182.16 and $19,696.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038197 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00047688 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

