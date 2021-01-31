Wing (WING) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.14 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Wing has traded up 3% against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $6.14 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can now be bought for about $15.85 or 0.00048217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00133683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00274406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00067105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,410,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,458 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

