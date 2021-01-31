Wings (WINGS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,043.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Wings has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $17,043.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.26 or 0.00913630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.68 or 0.04465201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020660 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

