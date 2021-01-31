Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 40,861.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

