Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

