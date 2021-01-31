Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

