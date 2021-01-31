Woodcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $754,311.10 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Woodcoin has a market cap of $754,311.10 and $59,265.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,886.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.67 or 0.03945861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00391552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.31 or 0.01198986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00534402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00425323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00260078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00022575 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

