World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.50% of World Fuel Services worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,101 shares of company stock worth $1,381,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

