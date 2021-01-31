Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0402 on Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $127,433.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00134334 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00900435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.