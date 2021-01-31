Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $32,780.25 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and $163.88 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $32,780.25 or 0.99850432 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029657 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,971 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.