Wrapped NXM Price Tops $56.74 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00133825 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00275837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038951 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.