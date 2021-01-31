xBTC Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. xBTC has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,194.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xBTC has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One xBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00132857 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00268180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00037780 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 4,117,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,416,788 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

