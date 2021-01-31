Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.99 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

