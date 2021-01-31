xEURO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,871.00 (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. xEURO has a market cap of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xEURO coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xEURO has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xEURO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134516 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00272739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041112 BTC.

About xEURO