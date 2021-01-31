XIO (XIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One XIO token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

