XMax (XMX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00899393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.87 or 0.04413011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030292 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,130,112,881 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.