xRhodium (XRC) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $29,162.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00005804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004552 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,318,962 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,962 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

xRhodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

