Xriba Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (XRA)

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Xriba has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $7,398.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xriba has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Xriba coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xriba alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.87 or 0.00310135 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003838 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.98 or 0.01727043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Xriba Coin Profile

Xriba is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,461,656 coins. Xriba’s official website is xriba.com . Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Xriba

Xriba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xriba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xriba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xriba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xriba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.